In the last seasons, Palmeiras tried to reduce the pressure brought on by the obsession with Libertadores, sung in music by the fans. But, although the speech is to try to win everything and the immediate goal is to take the São Paulo title that the club has not had since 2008, players and coaching staff give clear signs that the greatest desire is the continental conquest, even in the current moment of complete tournament blurring due to coronavirus.

Winning the title that is missing from your resume is a goal for Vanderlei Luxemburgo (Agência Palmeiras / Disclosure)

Photo: Lance!

Vanderlei Luxemburgo was already demonstrating on a daily basis his ambition to win one of the few tournaments that he does not yet have on his resume – his best campaign was the 2007 semifinal, by Santos. In a tactical training that he commanded by videoconference on Friday, inclusive, the coach compared the current numbers of Verdão with those of Flamengo and River Plate finalists of the last Libertadores, as a clear sign that the goal is to be in that decision.

– It’s an inevitable conversation at the club. When we arrived, we learned that Palmeiras is looking for the title of the Libertadores and then the World Cup. And we don’t think otherwise. Vanderlei, within all his winning history, is very keen to win the Libertadores and the World Cup – said Maurício Copertino, assistant of Luxembourg, to THROW!

– Vanderlei’s actions this year are for total focus, to seek excellence from all players and bring everyone to the process. United, collectively and individually, we will make the dream a reality. We are very focused, together with the players, to seek this title for the great fans of Palmeiras – continued the assistant, who arrived in January, with the coach.

Some of the main players in the squad also demonstrate this desire to win the Libertadores. Despite maintaining the discourse of giving importance to the Paulista Championship, even because of the recent sealed peace of the board with the São Paulo Football Federation, the dream of the continental title is well exposed, including, in the words of Captain Felipe Melo.

– Liberators are obsession. As captain of the team, she becomes more than an obsession. It is a dream to really make our beloved Palmeiras return to raise the trophy sought by all. Hopefully God will bless us and be part of his plans to be champions and, finally, make this dream come true – said the defender, live on the club’s Instagram.

– The next title is always the most desired and important, and what we have in mind is Paulista. I want to have the title of São Paulo in my curriculum, the most difficult regional in the country. Certainly, it is very important to win this Paulista. But, soon after, Libertadores is an obsession, which we dream every day – he continued.

The current situation, however, points out that the championship with the most likely resumption is Paulista, due to the possibility of shorter trips and without the need to be at airports in a pandemic year. So, instead of thinking about Libertadores, in which Palmeiras won the two games played so far, the look is more focused on the State, in which the team shares the best score with Santo André, but with less wins .

– Our focus is not only on Libertadores, but all the championships we play. Of course we want to win the Libertadores, it’s a gigantic championship. We have been fighting for it every year and we are strong this year. We hope things will return to normal, but all championships have their importance – said Bruno Henrique, in an interview with TV Palmeiras.

See too:

Editor of L! designs German classic on the return of the Bundesliga