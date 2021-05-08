See Rihanna’s New Pixie Cut

It’s been five years, three months, and nine days since Rihanna released Anti, but it honestly seems like she couldn’t care less at the moment, as she has some looks to serve! On Wednesday, Rih was spotted heading to Giogrio Baldi in Santa Monica — aka where she and boyfriend A $ AP Rocky were leaving together after a chill date night last month — and debuted a brand-new look for spring: her beloved pixie cut!

Rih showed off her hair transformation and paired her new look with a badass outfit to match. According to Haus of Rihanna, she wore head-to-toe designer and showed up in a vintage Dior jacket, vintage Versace sunglasses, custom-made pants by Chrome Hearts, and heels by The Attico. I truly aspire to radiate this energy someday:

Agny, Bens + BackgridBACKGRID

This isn’t the first time Rih’s cut her hair this short — for her 2012 Unapologetic era, she sported the style and looked just as amazing.

Rih in 2012.

Bertrand Rindoff PetroffGetty Images

Oh! And let’s not forget pink-pixie-haired Rih circa 2014 — sure, that version of the cut was just a wig, but it’s still iconic AF.

Back in 2019, Rihanna did an interview with Sarah Paulson for Interview and revealed that she always wanted short hair earlier on in her career, but her mom wouldn’t allow her to make such a drastic change.

“The only thing my mom didn’t let me do was dye my hair black and cut it short. I’d wanted to do that since I was 14 and she was like, ‘No, not having it.’ So instead, I tried putting on burgundy extensions and I got sent home from school. They told me to either take them out or dye it dark, ”she said. “I left school and went to town to buy some hairspray and spray them dark brown. I was like, ‘I spent $ 70 on these extensions! I’m going to make them work. ‘”

Welp, looks like there’s nothing left for me to do but cry over not being able to pull off this look!

Starr Bowenbank Assistant News Editor Starr Bowenbank is the assistant news editor who writes about all things pertaining to news, pop culture, and entertainment — you can follow her here.

