The quarantine continues and fortunately the music too. Throughout these months we have had the opportunity to witness well-struck concerts at the hands of our favorite artists through the internet. And while it is not the same as doing it live, they keep us up. So today we want to share The new Preservation Hall Jazz Band live stream featuring Dave Grohl, Paul McCartney, Arcade Fire and more.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band will take its Midnight Preserves festival sessions tomorrow, June 20 a following the coronavirus pandemic. In the event description they detail:

“Preservation Hall will host ‘Round Midnight Preserves’, a concert to benefit the Preservation Hall Foundation’s COVID-19 relief efforts. ‘Round Midnight Preserves will feature performances by the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, as well as special guests and collaborators, including Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, and Arcade Fire. ”.

Following the style of everything at home, Round Midnight Preserves will show us these legends from their homes playing some of their classic songs. In addition to these luxury guests, other bands and artists will accompany them as Elvis Costello, Dave Matthews, Beck, Jim James of My Morning Jacket, Nathaniel Rateliff and more.

Get on your batteries and record this, the broadcast will begin at 7 p.m. Mexico City time and will continue until 10 p.m. Three very good hours of music are what await us to enjoy on Saturday night. Everyone who wants to tune into the concert can do so from YouTube, Twitch or Facebook. We leave the Youtube link below.

To do your bit, the concert will support the Music Relief campaign, who have been in charge of supporting the industry in these difficult times. In addition to this, “Spotify will match donations to the Preservation Hall Foundation, dollar for dollar, up to a collective total of 10 million. ”.

The Preservation Hall Jazz Band was founded in 1961 as a way to promote New Orleans jazz. They often hold their own “Midnight Preserves” sessions at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which sees them accompanied by a host of special guests.

