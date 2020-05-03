the remote celebration of the 90th birthday of the famous composer and lyricist & nbsp;Stephen Sondheim& nbsp; last Sunday, April 26 (under the title & nbsp;Take me to the world), without a doubt you will remember one of the biggest points that that unusual emission offered us: see & nbsp; Meryl Streep singing in her bathrobe while making a cocktail. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 12 “> If you are among those who streamed the almost 2 and a half hours of the remote celebration of the 90th birthday of the famous composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim last Sunday April 26 (under the title Take me to the world), without a doubt you will remember one of the biggest points that that unusual emission offered us: see Meryl Streep singing in her bathrobe while making a cocktail.

The Oscar-winning Meryl Streep, absolute protagonist of the music video tribute to Stephen Sondheim for his 90th birthday. (Image: Claudette Barius / Netflix)

minute 01:58:45): “data-reactid =” 24 “> In addition to having stars like Jake Gyllenhaal, Ben platt, Beanie Feldstein or Lin-Manuel Miranda, to the particular and carefree tribute of the Oscar-winning actress were added those of Audra McDonald and Christine Baranski, who also appeared wearing and doing almost the same thing (minute 01:58:45):

Her friendly performance – which arrives around 2 hours after the tribute – allowed us to feel, at least for a while, that we were close friends of Streep and that we had connected with her by video call – even though the song mentions brunches, gyms and others. places and activities that, today, are beyond the reach of most of us.

Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald and Meryl Streep singing a great song from ‘Company’ (Sondheim). Definitely the best thing we are going to see this Monday.

Cheer up with the day. pic.twitter.com/Tft0yYBBES

– Nando López 🏳️‍🌈 (@Nando_Lopez_) April 27, 2020