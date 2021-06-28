SEE LIVE, THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER, TEAM VOLKANOVSKI VS TEAM ORTEGA, TODAY, JUNE 28, 2021

Here we tell you where watch live and live The Ultimate Fighter, Team Volkanovski vs Team Ortega, totally FREE online, the new season started and the coaches, Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega, they will seek to assemble their teams and show who is the best inside the UFC cage, the show airs today Monday, June 28.

The new season of The Ultimate Fighter has already started, the featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega, are the coaches who will look for the new star of the UFC.

The challenge is not easy at all since the participants are extremely talented and will push their skills to the limit inside the cage in order to surprise the coaches.

The Ultimate Fighter, Team Volkanovski vs Team Ortega will be broadcast by UFC Fight Pass o’clock at 7:30 p.m. from Monday to Wednesday.

