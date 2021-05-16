SEE LIVE SUPER CLASSIC, BOCA JRS VS RIVER PLATE, TIMETABLE WHERE TO SEE FOR FREE, TODAY MAY 16, 2021

Here we tell you where watch live Y FREE, the SUPER CLASSIC between the Boca Jrs vs River Plate, in corresponding match to the Argentine soccer tournament, this Sunday at 3:30 p.m..

The Boca Jrs will play against him River plate in the La Bombanera Stadium at 15:30 hours of Mexico in mourning corresponding to to the Argentine soccer tournament

BOCA JRS VS RIVER PLATE TIMETABLE

United States: 4:30 p.m. (ET) / 3:30 p.m. (PT)

Mexico: 15:30

Ecuador: 15:30

Colombia: 15:30

Peru: 15:30

Argentina: 17:30

Chile: 16:30

Spain: 22:30

TRANSMISSION LINKS

TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

Show Player