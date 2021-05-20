SEE LIVE, SANTOS VS PUEBLA, SEMIFINALS, LIGUILLA, GUARDIANES 2021, TODAY, MAY 20, 2021

Here we tell you where watch live Y FREE, the match between Santos vs Puebla, in a match corresponding to the Semifinals of the Liguilla of the tournament Guardians 2021, this Thursday, May 20 at 9:00 p.m..

SUBSCRIBE to the YOUTUBE channel for FREE

The Saints will play against him Puebla in the TSM Stadium at 9:00 p.m. Mexico in mourning corresponding to at Semifinals of the Liguilla of the tournament Guardians 2021

SANTOS VS PUEBLA SCHEDULES

United States: 8:00 p.m. (ET) / 9:00 p.m. (PT)

Mexico: 21:00

Ecuador: 21:00

Colombia: 21:00

Peru: 21:00

Argentina: 22:00

Chile: 21:00

Spain: 02:00

TRANSMISSION LINKS

TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

Show Player