SEE LIVE, SANTOS VS MONTERREY, FINAL QUARTERS, LIGUILLA, GUARDIANES 2021, TODAY MAY 13, 2021

Here we tell you where watch live Y FREE, the match between Santos vs. Monterrey, in corresponding match CQuarter Finals of the Liguilla of the tournament Guardians 2021, this Thursday at 9:00 p.m..

The Saints will play against him Monterrey in the TSM Stadium at 9:00 p.m. Mexico in a duel corresponding to the CQuarter Finals of the Liguilla of the tournament Guardians 2021, this Thursday at 7:00 p.m..

SANTOS VS MONTERREY SCHEDULES

United States: 9:00 p.m. (ET) / 8:00 p.m. (PT)

Mexico: 21:00

Ecuador: 21:00

Colombia: 21:00

Peru: 21:00

Argentina: 23:00

Chile: 22:00

Spain: 04:00

TRANSMISSION LINKS

TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

Show Player