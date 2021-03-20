SEE LIVE Independent vs. Vélez Sarsfield TODAY for the Professional League Cup | Schedule and TV channels

SEE LIVE | ARGENTINE FOOTBALL | The emotions of the Argentine rented continue this Saturday with the duel between Velez Sarsfield and Independent, Who will be rivals TODAY for the sixth date of the Professional League Cup. The shock will be broadcast LIVE through the signal from FOX SPORTS PREMIUM.

The match will be played at the José Amalfitani Stadium in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires. The last time they met was on March 14, 2020 in a game that ended with a favorable score for the red box.

The home team was able to get up from the hard stumble suffered against Boca after beating Talleres de Córdoba 1-0 in what was their last outing in this exciting championship.

Independiente, on the other hand, has a quite attractive path. El Rojo has won their last five games and in this duel he will look for a way to stretch the good moment.

Follow the minute by minute of this game

Vélez Sarsfield vs Independiente When will they meet for the Professional League Cup?

The meeting will be held at the José Amalfitani Stadium on Saturday, March 20.

Schedule and channel by country

Argentina: 6.30 p.m.

Colombia: 4.30 p.m.

Mexico: 3.30 p.m.

United States: 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET

How to watch the broadcast of this match?

The meeting can be seen from the screen of FOX SPORTS PREMIUM and in FANATIZ for different countries.