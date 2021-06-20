SEE LIVE AND FREE: PHILADELPHIA UNION VS ATLANTA UNITED, EUROCOPA 2020, GROUP PHASE, TODAY, JUNE 19

Here we tell you where watch live Y FREE, the match between Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United, in corresponding duel to the MLS 2021 tournament, the game will be played this Sunday, June 20.

PREVIOUS

Atlanta United will look to extend their undefeated career in Major League Soccer to five games when they return to action on Sunday, hosting the Philadelphia Union at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Five Stripes are coming off a 2-2 draw with Nashville SC in their previous game before the international break, while the Union have won three runs and are undefeated in their last five MLS games.

Having the ball for most of the game doesn’t necessarily guarantee a win, and Atlanta United have proven it time and again this MLS campaign.

Philadelphia Union will play before Atlanta United in the Mercedes Benz Arena at 1:00 p.m. Mexico in mourning corresponding to the to the MLS 2021 tournament.

PHILADELPHIA VS ATLANTA UNITED Schedules

United States: 1:00 p.m. (ET) / 12:00 p.m. (PT)

Mexico: 13:00

Ecuador: 13:00

Colombia: 13:00

Peru: 13:00

Argentina: 14:00

Chile: 13:00

