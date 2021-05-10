SEE LIVE AND FREE, PACHUCA VS CHIVAS, REPECHAJE, GUARDIANES 2021, TODAY MAY 09, 2021

Here we tell you where watch live Y FREE, the match between Pachuca vs Lion, in the match corresponding to the repechage Guardians 2021 tournament, this Sunday 09 May.

The Pachuca will play against him Chivas in the Hidalgo Stadium at 9:00 p.m. Mexico in mourning corresponding to at Repechage of the Liga MX Guardians 2021 tournament

PACHUCA VS CHIVAS SCHEDULES

United States: 9:00 p.m. (ET) / 8:00 p.m. (PT)

Mexico: 21:00

Ecuador: 21:00

Colombia: 21:00

Peru: 21:00

Argentina: 23:00

Chile: 22:00

Spain: 04:00

TRANSMISSION LINKS

