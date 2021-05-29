SEE LIVE AND FREE, MEXICO VS ICELAND, TODAY, MAY 29, 2021

Here we tell you where watch live Y FREE, the match Mexico vs Iceland, in a friendly match and in preparation for the Concacaf Nations League, this Saturday, May 29, 2021.

SUBSCRIBE to the YOUTUBE channel for FREE

The box of Mexico will play against him Iceland in the AT&T Stadium at 20:00 hours Mexico in a friendly duel corresponding to the preparation for the Concacaf Nations League.

MEXICO VS ICELAND SCHEDULES

United States: 8:00 p.m. (ET) / 7:00 p.m. (PT)

Mexico: 20:00

Ecuador: 20:00

Colombia: 20:00

Peru: 20:00

Argentina: 22:00

Chile: 21:00

Spain: 03:00

TRANSMISSION LINKS

TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

Show Player