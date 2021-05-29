SEE LIVE AND FREE FINAL UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE, MANCHESTER CITY vs CHELSEA, TODAY, MAY 29, 2021

Here we tell you where watch live Y FREE, the second leg between Manchester City vs Chelsea, on the UEFA Champions League Grand Final, this Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Manchester City will play against him Chelsea in the Dragao Stadium at 2:00 p.m. Mexico in mourning corresponding to the UEFA Champions League Grand Final.

Manchester City vs CHELSEA SCHEDULES

United States: 2:00 p.m. (ET) / 1:00 p.m. (PT)

Mexico: 14:00

Ecuador: 14:00

Colombia: 14:00

Peru: 14:00

Argentina: 16:00

Chile: 15:00

Spain: 21:00

TRANSMISSION LINKS

TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

