SEE LIVE AND FREE: CROATIA VS SPAIN, EURO 2020, EIGHTH OF FINAL, TODAY, JUNE 28

Here we tell you where watch live Y FREE, the match between Croatia vs Spain, in mourning corresponding to the round of 16 of Euro 2020, the game will be played this Monday 28 of June.

PREVIOUS

Both teams began their journey without pain or glory, but returned to the path towards the end of the group stage. La Roja had finished second in Group E, while the Croats had secured second place in Group D.

Any one of these teams has dominated the soccer landscape at some point in the last decade. The Spanish were consecutive continental champions in 2008 and 2012. In addition, they also won the 2012 World Cup.

For their part, Zlatko Dalic’s men were finalists in the 2018 World Cup final, where they lost to France.

Croatia will play before Spain in the Stadium Parken Stadium at 11:00 hours Mexico in mourning corresponding to the Eighth of Final of Eurocopa 2020

CROATIA VS SPAIN Schedules

United States: 11:00 AM (ET) / 09:00 AM (PT)

Mexico: 11:00

Ecuador: 11:00

Colombia: 11:00

Peru: 11:00

Argentina: 12:00

Chile: 11:00

TRANSMISSION LINKS

