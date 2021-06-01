See Kristen Bell Reunite With Her Parents for the First Time in a Year

Kristen bell has found her Good Place.

The Veronica Mars actress visited with her parents for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic and it was a cause to celebrate.

“Saw my parents for the first time in over a year,” Bell captioned her post on Instagram with sweet photos of her mask-clad folks, Tom and Lorelei bell. “It was my dad’s birthday, so we took him out to a nice dinner and he told me that since it was his birthday he absolutely did not have to take his mask off for the pictures I wanted. I get my stubbornness from him. Happy birthday, dad. I’m so glad you’re mine. ”

Bell shared two adorable snapshots, the first with her father in the middle with his arms around both Kristen and her mother, followed by a selfie with Bell and her dad. Bell’s style choices were effortlessly chic as she wore a leopard print dress topped with a leather jacket and monogrammed crossbody clutch.