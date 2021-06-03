See Kourtney Kardashian’s New $ 10 Million Palm Springs Home

Because one can apparently never have enough giant mansions, Kourtney Kardashian just scooped herself up a $ 10 million vacation home in Palm Springs — and spent Memorial Day Weekend celebrating with Travis Barker and their families. So yeah, all those cute pool-side pics and videos they posted last weekend? From the new house!

A source tells Us Weekly that Kourtney purchased her new home just last week, and apparently it has six bedrooms and — judging from Kourtney’s Instagram photos — a pretty sweet pool (which the couple brought a giant inflatable slide to, for good measure).

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In case the general vibes weren’t a clue, these two are completely obsessed with each other — though the dynamic between Kourtney and her ex Scott Disick is a little strained right now. Because Mostly Scott’s reportedly in his feelings about Kravis, while Kourt remains unbothered by him dating Amelia Hamlin.

“He wishes Kourtney was more affected by it, like he is about Kourtney and Travis,” a source recently told Entertainment Tonight, adding that Kourt is “in her own world” with Travis and “they are so beyond obsessed with each other. Scott hasn’t hung out in a big family setting with Kourtney and Travis yet. He’s still a little skeptical of their relationship and hurt by it. “

Meanwhile, another source told the outlet that “Travis would absolutely love to tie the knot with Kourtney, but Kourtney hasn’t been sure that’s the step she wants to take in their relationship right now. She is extraordinarily happy and doesn’t feel the need or want the pressure of getting married. “

You love all the deets on celeb relationships. So do we! Let’s overanalyze them together.

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io