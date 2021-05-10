See Katie Thurston’s First Season 17 ‘Bachelorette’ Promo

Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette is set to premiere on ABC on June 7— * Taylor Swift voice * Are you ready for it? Since we’re less than a month from the premiere, it’s official promo primetime … aka time for ABC to spoil their devoted Bachelorette fans with a mini sneak peek every week or so of what’s to come. And today we got just that with the true first look at Katie’s season!

I know it’s kinda hard to judge Katie’s entire season off a 30-second promo clip, but to sum it up in one word, it’s CHAOTIC. The promo literally kicks off with a dude showing up in a gigantic present box (we sadly don’t figure out who he actually is) and then promptly cuts to hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe saying “let the journey begin” (in unison! ) like all-knowing Yodas dressed in head-to-toe glam.

Things in the promo only get wilder and weirder from there, as Katie has a Wild West-themed group activity with all of her suitors shirtless, in jeans and cowboy hats. From there, a guy makes his limo appearance in a black cat costume and in a totally different scene, a different guy walks into a room with a blow up doll. (Yeah, IDK either.)

In true Bachelorette fashion, the promo concludes with Katie telling her men “if you are not here for the right reasons, there’s the door.” Truly cannot wait to see what drama Katie is referring to, because in the great words of Marie Kondo:

Sounds interesting? Watch the promo in full here. Buckle up because it’s one hell of a rollercoaster ride.

Starr Bowenbank Assistant News Editor Starr Bowenbank is the assistant news editor who writes about all things pertaining to news, pop culture, and entertainment — you can follow her here.

