See Jen Atkin’s Baby Boy Meet His Parents for the First Time

Oh baby

Celebrity hairstylist Jen atkin and her husband Mike rosenthal are opening up about their road to parenthood. Just last month, the couple announced they welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named River Julien Rosenthal, via surrogate.

Now, the proud parents are giving their Instagram followers a glimpse inside their surrogacy journey. Because as the beauty mogul described, these stories are rarely highlighted and she wants to change that.

“Our society doesn’t normalize surrogacy, adoption, or fostering,” she captioned her IGTV on Sunday, April 25. “Being adopted myself I have always known the importance of celebrating without judgment every family’s unique journey (you grow tired as a kid of saying ‘yes I know I look different but that is my mom’). “

In the nine-minute video, Jen gushes, “We are so excited to finally be able to share with you guys our little bundle of joy and how he arrived to our family.”