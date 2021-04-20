See Ingenuity’s first flight on Mars, the Perseverance Helicopter

This Monday, Ingenuity finally got going. The Perseverance helicopter’s flight was short and the images took about three hours to reach Earth. However, joy ran through the NASA table as soon as they received the data: the flight had gone well and the little helicopter had survived to his first mission. Now, the US space agency has published the video of this small feat that lasted less than a minute.

This first Ingenuity flight consisted of rising about ten feet above the surface of Mars, moving around a bit to see how the turns were going, and landing softly on Martian land. And NASA succeeded.

Not everything was on NASA’s side. First they had to build the helicopter with several factors in mind: The atmosphere of Mars is much thinner than that of Earth, the gravity there is different and the nights are much colder. All these points had to be taken into account to build Ingenuity, the helicopter that has accompanied Perseverance from Earth.

Ingenuity became the first motor vehicle to fly on another planet on Monday.

And secondly, there was trouble getting Ingenuity flying. Before this Monday, the first Ingenuity flight was scheduled for April 8 and there was also talk of making the helicopter fly a few days later, on the 12th. However, a software update was necessary so that NASA could make history one more time. Ingenuity became the first motor vehicle to fly on another planet on Monday.

Video of Ingenuity’s flight on Mars

The video barely lasts a minute and the images were taken by Perseverance, the rover that NASA sent to Mars in July 2020. Both have been on Martian soil since February 18 and in the next month they will have to do four more flights. It’s important that Perseverance is close by, as he’s the one relaying NASA’s orders to Ingenuity on Mars.

On the next flights we will see Ingenuity do more complicated things. It can travel 300 meters and rise in the air five meters, Will we see later? The next 29 days are the key in these flights part of the Mars 2020 mission.

More on this topic