See in USA | EU: Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul LIVE Boxing: forecasts, at what time, on which channel to watch exhibition boxing 2021 ONLINE in Texas USA LIVE stream FREE | to watch Showtime PPV Univision in USA LIVE boxing TODAY | US | EU

Floyd Mayweather vs. Billy Logan Paul LIVE ONLINE | LIVE BOXING | This Sunday they will fight for the exhibition fight at the Hard Rock in Miami, United States. The fight will be broadcast via Showtime PPV and Univision in United States. In addition, Bolavip will provide you with all the information for when and how to watch this event LIVE.

Showtime is the official channel that has the broadcasting and marketing rights of the exhibition fight for the entire United States at a cost of $ 49.99. And the fight, being the exhibition, will not deliver official fighter bags.

However, Mayweather commented that this fight brings in a total of 100 million dollars, a figure much higher than what is expected to be achieved in a professional fight. Floyd claimed that fighting a twelve-round world top could fetch him $ 35 million. The difference is remarkable and that is why it justifies this show. But, Logan Paul hopes to take an average of $ 20 million for the duel.

When and what time does Floyd Mayweather vs. Billy Logan Paul play LIVE in USA

Floyd mayweather vs. Logan paul LIVE will be given this June 6 at 2:00 p.m./17: 00/20: 00 hours (PT) / 17: 00/20: 00/23: 00 hours (ET) in the United States and will take place at the Hard Miami Rock.

Day: June 6

Location: Hard Rock, Miami, United States

Time by country Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan paul

United States: 14: 00/17: 00/20: 00 hours (PT) / 17: 00/20: 00/23: 00 hours (ET)

Spain: 23: 00/02: 00/05: 00 hours.

Mexico: 16: 00/19: 00/22: 00 hours.

Colombia: 16: 00/19: 00/22: 00 hours.

Chile: 17: 00/20: 00/23: 00 hours.

Argentina: 18: 00/21: 00/00: 00 hours.

Peru: 16: 00/19: 00/22: 00 hours.

Where to watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul in USA

United States: Showtime PPV and Univision

Mexico: TUDN

Argentina: ESPN

Peru: ESPN

Colombia: ESPN

Chile: ESPN

Spain: Mitele Plus

See in USA full card in Mayweather vs. Logan:

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul – Exhibition Fight

Jarrett Hurd vs. Luis Arias – Middleweight

Badou Jack vs. Dervin Colina – Light Heavyweight

Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell – Exhibition

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul forecasts in USA:

Since it is a non-professional fight, the rules are different and are as follows:

There are no judges, so there is no official winner.

* Knockouts are allowed.

* The referee can decide to stop the fight.

* 12 oz gloves.

* Without helmet.

* 8 rounds of 3 minutes each.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul datasheet:

Floyd mayweather

U.S. citizenship.

Age: 44 years.

Height: 1.73 meters.

Total fights: 50.

Record: 50-0 with 27 KOs.

Logan paul

U.S. citizenship.

Age: 26.

Height: 1.88 meters.

Total fights: 2.

Record: 0-1-1 (both against Olajide William Olatunji, known as KSI: the first, loss by split decision; the second, draw).