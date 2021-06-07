See if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have more children after little Lilibet Diana

Last Friday the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle Y Harry, they welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana, which they have named in honor of her maternal grandmother, the late Princess of Wales, and her great-grandmother Elizabeth II, choosing as a name for her little girl the affectionate nickname that the sovereign’s relatives have always used to refer to her in privacy .

The sex of the baby has not been a surprise because her parents were in charge of revealing that it was a girl in the interview they gave to the presenter Oprah Winfrey a few months ago. At that time they also clarified that they were delighted with the idea of ​​giving a sister to their first-born Archie, 2 years old, because that way they would have ‘the couple’.

In 2019, after the birth of his first child, Harry confessed to Dr. Jane Goodall that he was not considering starting a large family for environmental reasons and that he and his wife they had agreed to have “a maximum” of two children so as not to contribute to depleting our planet’s resources.

“I think that, strangely, because of the people that I have met and the places that I have been lucky enough to visit, I have always felt a connection and a very strong love for nature. Now I see it differently, no doubt. But I’ve always wanted to try to make sure of something, even before having a child or expecting to have one, “he said in Vogue magazine. “I have always thought: this place is something that they have lent us. And surely, being as intelligent as we are, or as evolved as we are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better to the next generation ”.