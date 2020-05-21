It is a new service called Porsche Track Your Dream

It is already available in Spain

Porsche has launched a new service that allows its customers to follow the manufacturing process of the purchased car in real time. At the moment it is something that can be done with 911, although it will soon be available for the Taycan as well.

The time that passes between one buying a car and finally receiving it becomes eternal. We imagine that even more if this is a Porsche. For this reason, the German brand has launched a new application that allows the customer to follow the manufacturing and shipping process in real time. Is named Porsche Track Your Dream, and is already available in Spain along with Germany, Great Britain, the United States, Canada and Switzerland.

Porsche Track Your Dream is, at the moment, only available for 911 orders, but the German firm assures that it will soon launch it for those customers who opt for its first production electric, the Porsche Taycan.

The most interesting part of this new service comes in the ‘Behind the Scenes’ section, which is where everyone can see the assembly process of their 911 unit at Zuffenhausen. This is possible thanks to two cameras that have been installed on the assembly line.

In total, there are 14 key points that the client will see as he completes his car until it is sent to its final destination. “Buying a Porsche is a special moment, and it should be as personal as possible. The time from purchase to delivery is part of the experience. Porsche Track Your Dream allows our customers to follow every key point of their new car until who leaves our house in Germany, “he said Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Porsche in North America.

