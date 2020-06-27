Carrots not only serve to improve eyesight; without a doubt, this vegetable is great for any meal, whether raw or cooked, and therefore you have to know how to preserve it. In a humid or dry environment? In bag or container?

June 27, 2020

The carrots They are those healthy, tasty and very versatile foods for the preparations that are not lacking in any home. In addition, as we have always known, its nutritional properties are really interesting: they contain high amounts of Vitamin A and also of minerals like potassium or phosphorus.

But how do we preserve them correctly? Each vegetable and each vegetable have their own needs and characteristics. However, particularly carrots has a procedure that will allow you to enjoy them in top shape for as long as possible.

Learn how to properly preserve your carrots.

In principle, you should save the carrots depending on the state where they are when they get home. They are usually whole, unwashed or cut, and even green leafy. In this way, we highlight that these vegetables They are best preserved in a humid environment.

It is essential that you keep them in a container with water and that, when you see that it becomes cloudy, you change it. If you have no place, you can wrap them in damp paper. Just remember to cut your green leaves to avoid that they are the ones that absorb the most water.

How we keep carrots in the fridge.

If you prefer, you can keep the carrots in the fridge. To freeze carrots, you shouldn’t put them directly in the freezer. The first thing you have to do is wash them; then peel them, cut the ends and cut them into the shape you want. Then put them in a pot of boiling water and blanch them for a couple of minutes.

Once this time is up, quickly put them in another pot or large bowl of ice water. This is necessary so that the carrots cool immediately and the cooking is cut off. Once you have cooled them, dry them well and store them in a freezer bag or in a comfortable container. It’s so easy!