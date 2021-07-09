See how this tank defends an enemy missile

07/09/2021 at 08:30 CEST

A new video from Russia shows a tank defending itself from an anti-tank rocket. The Active Tank Protection System (APS) detects the incoming rocket and launches an interceptor round, knocking it down before it can hit the tank’s hull.

The system allows Russia to continue using older tanks without overloading them with new armor and avoids the problem of newer tanks getting progressively heavier. The video, which comes from the state-controlled media outlet One Russia, shows a soldier of the Russian Land Forces firing an RPG-7 anti-tank grenade against a tank T-72B3. Instead of hitting the side of the tank’s hull, the RPG is suddenly deactivated by an object coming out of the tank’s turret.

The tank defense system, Arena-M, is an example of APS, a relatively new technology intended to protect tanks from incoming anti-tank missiles and rockets. If the radars detect an incoming rocket or missile, they track the target and determine if it is on a collision course with the vehicle. If so, the APS automatically fires an interceptor round that comes out of an armored silo located in the tank and ends the threat.

The video is long but the mentioned moment appears in the last two minutes of it: