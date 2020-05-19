The new Chevrolet Corvette has already reached many of its new owners and we are already starting to see videos where the new models are modified or some are tested by the power of the central engine.

Hennessey saw that the Corvette had a top speed of 194 miles per hour (mph) and thought of a new challenge, so she pushed the model beyond the 200 mph barrier for the first time.

Hennessey Performance Engineering is an American tuning house that specializes in modifying sports cars and supercars of various brands, including Ferrari, Porsche, McLaren, Chevrolet, Dodge, Cadillac, Lotus, Jeep, Ford, GMC, Lincoln and Lexus.

Mechanical changes included adding nitrous boost and a stainless steel exhaust system to generously increase the power of the 6.2-liter V8 engine from 490 to 650 horsepower (hp).

Hennessey doesn’t seem to stop here. In 2019, it had already announced plans to offer a supercharged that unlocks 700 hp and a dual-turbocharged setup that provides enthusiasts 1,200 hp.

This Chevrolet model originally featured a 6.2-liter V8 LT2 engine that produces 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. It is the most powerful Corvette of all!

The “Vette” also features an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission, the first to be tuned to a Corvette. This is the first time that a Corvette will not have a manual transmission since 1953!

When it comes to speed, Chevrolet’s eighth Corvette is also the fastest of all: It can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3.0 seconds.

Here we leave the video to see for yourself the impressive speed of the modified Corvette.

