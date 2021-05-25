See how Raphy Pina surprised Natti Natasha and her little daughter Vida when they arrived at the house



Natti Natasha.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

How we tell you, Natti Natasha became Vida Isabelle’s mother, and you can’t imagine how the father, Raphy Pina, surprised his partner and the newborn product of the love of both.

Vida Isabelle and her mommy were discharged and the brand new daddy, Raphy Pina, prepared everything so that the arrival, for the first time at home, was unforgettable.

Yes, Natti Natasha and her daughter Vida had a fairy tale welcome… The music entrepreneur hired a part from the team that made the babyshower such as Caramelos Design and Love of Arte, which decorated the entire house to receive the ‘queens’.

Balloons of all shapes and sizes in pink, sky blue and gold colors … Floral arrangements and the detail that always makes the difference in Caramelos Design: mugs and personalized souvenirs that we usually see at all the parties of the children of the famous.

“Home Sweet Home 🏠 welcome @queenvidaisabelle! Thank God already home . #teampinatti #vidaisabelle “, wrote Raphy sharing only a small part of the surprises that he had for his partner and his daughter for the arrival.

Like a dad totally in love with his baby, with his partner and with the moment he is living, Pina also shared a picture with the family pet and Vida Isabelle in her arms, with the following message:

“Happy to get home and have no problems 😝. Believe it or not, this was my great concern. I’m even happier. @lupiipina with her little sister @queenvidaisabelle. Now to take a digital break, because home now is that it begins“, He wrote referring to the fact that the newborn will occupy most of his time.

Vida Isabelle was born this past Saturday, May 22, South Miami Hospital in the city of Miami, at 8:41 AM. LThe baby was born by normal delivery, weighed 6.8 pounds and was 20 inches tall., beginning to enjoy, that day, the biggest dream of the life of the urban music singer.

Little Vida was a girl very desired by the couple, especially by Natti Natasha who was told more than once that she could not be a mother due to her gynecological problems. However, she did not give up, she tried, did several exhausting treatments, and the sacrifice paid off and today she is a brand new mother of a girl.

WATCH THE VIDEO SHARED BY RAPHY PINA AND NATTI NATASHA BEFORE THEY WERE ENROLLED: