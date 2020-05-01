São Paulo released the 2019 balance sheet on Thursday afternoon and, with it, made public the amounts invested in reinforcements for the professional cast and in other areas, such as the modernization of Morumbi, which hosted the opening game of the Copa America .

In a report signed by President Leco, the club informs that R $ 149 million was invested in hiring players. To have an idea, the budget for 2019 predicted that it would be R $ 50 million.

“In relation to Professional Football, aiming to strengthen the squad and form a solid base for the competitions to be held in the year 2020, the club invested R $ 149 million in the hiring of athletes Tiago Luís Volpi, Danilo das Neves Pinheiro (Tchê Tchê) , Pablo Felipe Teixeira, Anderson Hernanes de Carvalho Viana Lima, Daniel Alves da Silva, Igor Vinicius de Souza, Everton Felipe de Oliveira, Leonardo Pinheiro da Conceição (Léo) and Vitor Frezarin Bueno, among others. In 2019, the professional football team advanced to the final stage of the Paulista Championship and qualified for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2020 “, says an excerpt from the document.

At the same time that the prediction of hiring broke, the club failed to beat the sales target for last year, which was R $ 120 million. Net R $ 97.1 million was obtained from athletes’ negotiations, an amount that already disregards the slices destined for intermediaries (R $ 7.7 million) and third parties with a percentage of economic rights (R $ 2.7 million).

Performance bonus: Maicon: R $ 1.6 million

Thiago Mendes: R $ 1.7 million

David Neres: R $ 2.2 million Loans from miscellaneous athletes: R $ 4.3 million

Solidarity of diverse athletes: R $ 432 thousand

Militão Solidarity: R $ 6.2 million – Fellipe Lucena (@fellucena)

April 30, 2020

In Morumbi, which underwent a modernization process between the end of 2018 and the end of 2019, the investment was R $ 14.5 million. The access tunnels to the field, the changing rooms, the VAR room and 21 bathrooms in the stands were renovated, in addition to changing the lighting, purchasing two screens, improving the Wi-Fi network and other items.

São Paulo also spent R $ 4.3 million on the social complex, R $ 700 thousand on the CFA of Cotia and R $ 500 thousand CT on Barra Funda (investment in the modernization of the facilities, including machinery and equipment, with emphasis on the Logiq S7 Expert ultrasound).

