See how many million dollars the engagement ring that Christian Nodal gave to Belinda is valued at



Christian Nodal and Belinda.

The engagement ring that you gave Christian nodal to Belinda, made by Angel City Jewelers, sports a diamond valued at a strong seven-digit figure.

“Congratulations to @nodal and @belindapop, for a lifetime of happiness. 12-karat emerald-cut diamond, valued at more than $ 3 million“The brand wrote on Instagram.

It is not the first time that the interpreter of “Bella Traición” wears jewels of the firm, because in 2015 she wore various accessories to the Billboard Music Awards.

Angel City Jewelers is one of the most requested among celebrities such as Jessica Prado, Lil ‘Fizz, Post Malone and Shabazz Muhammad, among others.

The ring is a striking and rare piece among engagement rings, according to experts.

The expert jeweler Samuel Burstein defines it as a modern, youthful and trendy ring, ideal for Belinda.

“It’s a classic beveled setter, and from what I see, the corners of the diamond are edged, which is different from a common baguette cut.”

In the photo of their engagement, the couple exchanged dedications.

“An image says more than a thousand words … The happiest woman in the worldBelinda said.

“I love you with my life, future wifeNodal replied.

Step by Step

Against all odds, tide and speculation, their romance has had commented moments.

They confirm courtship

After meeting as coaches in “La Voz”, in August 2020 they confirmed their relationship with photos of hugging and kissing, accompanied by “I love you.”

They stamp their love

They have both gotten tattoos to seal their romance. Belinda, in a heart she already had, put the initials “CN.” He got “Beli” tattooed on one ear and his eyes on his chest. The two also share a number 4.

Your little gifts

Belinda and Nodal have organized romantic dinners and given multiple details. She gave him a bracelet with their initials and he gave her a necklace with their partner’s name, “Nodeli.”

Until the end

The singers take the necessary time to be together between recordings and photo shoots, regardless of the location, whether in Mexico or abroad.

