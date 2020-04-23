O european football has been paralyzed for more than a month due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus (covid-19). Bearing in mind that the disease is in different stages and, consequently, countries have adopted different preventive measures, the state conducted a survey that shows the situation in which the debate about the resumption of national football in the main leagues in Europe is in. The report also heard an expert to speak on the subject.

The Netherlands intend to end their championship, while Spain, Portugal, Italy and France are working to get their competitions to resume as soon as possible. In the United Kingdom, on the other hand, there are no predictions for the tournaments to return, while in Germany, training is already taking place.

England

At first, the 2019/20 season of the English Premier League would return in early May. However, in a meeting with shareholders of the competition, it was decided that the tournament will be resumed only when there is security for its realization. The competition organizers are supported by medical guidelines issued by the British government. There is no definitive date for the return of the tournaments and when it happens, the tendency is to be with closed gates.

“The health and well-being of players, coaches, managers, club staff and fans are our priority and the league will only be restarted when medical advice allows,” the Premier League statement said. UK situation in relation to covid-19: More than 129 thousand confirmed cases and 17 thousand dead.

Italy

Those responsible for organizing the Italian Championship intend to conclude the 2019/20 season. However, they depend on confirmation from the government for this to happen. Tournament organizers base their decisions on recommendations from FIFA, UEFA and the Italian Football Federation.

The 20 clubs that make up the tournament’s Serie A voted, in a unanimous decision, to continue the national competition. The leaders want the championships to resume, however, according to the determinations issued by the Italian health authorities; Therefore, the games must be held with closed gates. Country situation in relation to covid-19: more than 184 thousand confirmed cases and 24 thousand deaths.

Spain

The 2019/20 season of the Spanish Championship is expected to resume in June. The Spanish National Sports Council, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and LaLiga have decided that the clubs participating in the tournament can return to their training sessions, provided the covid-19 prevention protocols established by the Spanish government, are fulfilled. The return of national competition is subject to the evolution of the pandemic in the country.

However, the captains of all 42 teams in the La Liga and the second division of the country, opposed the proposal to resume closed training (without the presence of fans, the press or anyone other than the players) and, according to with a players association spokesperson, they will inform the government sports department and the Ministry of Health of their concerns about returning to work. Athletes believe that the decision to return to training when they are closed, is a sign that there is no security to work Situation of the country in relation to covid-19: More than 208 thousand cases and 21 thousand deaths.

Portugal

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) is working on a gradual resumption of the Portuguese Championship. The Federation’s Health and Performance Unit is the one who leads the plan, with the participation of specialists from the University of Porto and the Universidade Nova Lisboa.

“The objective of FPF is to ensure that the return will be made at the appropriate time, according to the stipulated rules and guaranteeing the safety of all stakeholders, from players, coaches, and clinical and logistical staffs to directly support the teams, but extending to the rest of the players in training, games and travel “, explained the federation.

The organization of the Portuguese Championship, however, had already drawn up a plan for the resumption of the competition to take place in late May and end in mid-July. There are only ten rounds left for the tournament to materialize and the matches would be held with closed gates. Situation of the country in relation to covid-19: 22 thousand cases and more than 4 thousand deaths.

France

The president of the organization responsible for holding the French Championship, in agreement with the president of the French Football Federation (FFF), intends to close the national competition by June 30.

“We made it an important principle to do everything we can to finish (the championship) on June 30. The goal is 30, but if we have to finish later, we will adapt with the clubs and the players. We will play as the maximum we can, “said Didier Quillot, executive director of the French Professional League (LFP).

However, according to the French newspaper L’Equipe, the LFP stipulates that the tournament should be resumed in mid-June. The return of national football will depend on the measures that will be announced by the French government, on May 11, which prepares a gradual opening of activities in the country. Situation of the country in relation to covid-19: more than 158 thousand confirmed cases and 20 thousand deaths.

Germany

The organizers of the German Championship intend to resume the national competition on May 9, however, without the presence of fans and with a limit of 240 people essential to the event, by stadium.

Germany was the first country in Europe that allowed a gradual return to training, following protective measures. Players must maintain a distance of two meters between their teammates and may not perform physical contact moves, such as attempts to disarm.

The German Football Federation (DFB) is responsible for drawing up a plan, where players would have reduced contact with specific family members, until the end of the season. “We will ensure that the return of the games will not cause an explosion of cases in the country’s health system,” said Fritz Keller, president of the DFB, in an article that advocates the resumption of German football. Situation of the country in relation to covid-19: more than 148 thousand confirmed cases and 5 thousand deaths.

Netherlands

The Dutch Prime Minister announced that the resumption of football in the country is prohibited until the 1st of September, even if it occurs without the presence of fans. The organizers of the Dutch Championship and the Dutch Football Federation (KNVB, acronym in Dutch) will discuss with UEFA the end of the 2019/20 season.

“The professional football council intends not to continue playing the 2019/20 league,” said the KNVB, who continued: “Based on the government’s decision, the KNVB will consult with Uefa and afterwards the decision will be confirmed.” Situation in the country in relation to covid-19: more than 34 thousand confirmed cases and 4 thousand deaths.

“The resumption generates an exposure and it needs to be considered ‘, says doctor

Fábio Gaudenzi, infectious disease physician, member of the deliberative council of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases, analyzes the possibility of European tournaments being held again

It is important to understand which cultural, economic and structural factors end up interfering in the way the virus circulates through countries. Not only the climate issue, which has been discussed a lot, must be taken into account. Factors related to the proximity of people, the ability of financial support to keep their structures closed and the organization of the health system, must also be taken into account, as they influence the control of the spread of the virus.

Thus, there are different responses and scenarios among European countries. This leads to a tendency to imagine that one country would resume its activities at a different time than the other.

What really causes a decrease in the circulation of the virus is the non-agglomeration of people and, probably, the countries that have the greatest control will avoid this cluster for longer, especially because, when we analyze these countries, we see that they had a fewer of its population exposed to the virus, that is, they will have to stay closed longer. On the contrary, cases will come back quickly.

Normal life will take time to be restored. This control happened at the expense of measures implemented together, that is to say, that with good indicators, that place will be able to resume its activities soon. In football, it is not only the absence of fans, but also the entire team, all the coaches, that will make the difference. There is a team behind the cast for the event to take place. The resumption generates an exposure to these athletes and this exposure needs to be considered.

.