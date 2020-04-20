MIAMI BEACH, FL – MARCH 20: Enrique Iglesias attends the Grand Opening Celebration of TATEL Miami at TATEL Miami on March 20, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero / .)

Although the youngest of the house, Mary, has understandably become the protagonist of much of the latest videos shared on Instagram by Enrique Iglesias and anna KournikovaIt is also true that the couple’s adorable older twins, Nicholas and Lucy, They continue to delight the most die-hard fans of the music star thanks to those entertaining game sessions that they enjoy with their father.

Without going any further, this weekend the son of Julio Iglesias He has been exercising ‘wheelie’ for his two offspring, taking advantage of the not inconsiderable dimensions of his garden to crawl for hours and hours while the children tried to climb on his back or stay up there for more than a few minutes. You only have to take a look at the recording that the interpreter has posted on his profile to see which of the two was luckier on the mission.

Considering the incalculable value of such a graphic document, it is not surprising that the recording has already accumulated more than a million and a half views and that the comments section, in which congratulations from Tommy Mottola and the also singer Masih, is in these moments overflowing with messages of affection and admiration.

Beyond her traditional aversion to the idea of ​​displaying more details about her personal life than is strictly necessary to please her followers, in recent times the former tennis player has also notably relaxed her strict privacy policy to openly boast, and it is not for less, the joys and moments so touching that give him his three shoots. “My ray of light”, wrote to welcome Mary last January.

