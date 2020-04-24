The model saves as much as possible on clothing and teaches how to take advantage of old clothing

Actress, model and designer Rosanna Zanetti he has demonstrated on countless occasions that in the versatile and imaginative nobody wins. In fact, just a few days ago she made it very clear to herself when she mustered the courage to grab the scissors, for the first time in a long time, and execute a very flattering haircut for her husband. David Bisbal.

On this occasion, the multifaceted celebrity has taught all his Instagram followers how to give new life to their oldest, damaged or stained garments apparently impossible to remove: all through an affordable technique, relatively easy to perform and that only it takes a few minutes to deliver surprising results.

It is a matter, as some of your teenage summer camps will remember, of applying brightly colored dyes to those T-shirts or pants that one could already have turned into rags for cleaning if a better idea had not occurred to them. It is true that, in order to wear prints like the ones that the Venezuelan has presented in her profile, it will be necessary to use high levels of skill, patience and ingenuity.

“The whole family has taken the opportunity to give a second life, in a fun way, with the #tiedye technique to white or light clothing that had been stained and we gave up on losing”, explained the celebrity in her personal space, while proudly showing the benefits of her particular recycling process, which has not only received high praise for her mastery, but also for the appropriateness of the shades in these spring times.

“I like them a lot, they are very nineties. They are wonderful, but you have to have talent for that. I was left out of the division ”, has been directed by a follower who seems not to trust the level of her artistic prowess.

.