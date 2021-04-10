See Gabrielle Union, LeBron James and More Stars Pay Tribute to DMX

Stars and fans are paying tribute to DMX.

The rapper, born Earl simmons, passed away at the age of 50, his family announced in a statement on Friday, April 9. DMX had been on life support at White Plains Hospital in New York after suffering a heart attack on April 2. His loved ones noted he “passed away peacefully with family present. “

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end,” the statement read. “He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time . “

DMX rose to fame after the release of his 1998 debut album It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot. Over the course of his career, he dropped several more albums — including Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood,… And Then There Was X, The Great Depression and Grand Champ — all of which secured the no. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. He also released a number of popular songs that landed on the Hot 100 list, such as “Party Up (Up In Here)” and “X Gon ‘Give It To Ya,” and was nominated for three Grammy Awards.