This Monday, Flamengo will take another step within its scope, which is to return to activities at Ninho do Urubu “in the shortest possible time”, as pointed out in a recent official statement. This 11th day will be marked by a new wave of tests for the new coronavirus, serology tests, on employees, players and family members, at the club’s CT.

With 38 positive tests for the COVID-19 of the 293 tested, Flamengo closed a partnership with Rede D’Or, the largest group of hospitals in Brazil, to carry out the tests, which will be weekly, always on Mondays, during the pandemic (at first).

In fact, about this period, the THROW! listed seven steps from the club so far. Check out:

HOME TRAINING APPLICATION

At first quarantine, Flamengo tried to adopt measures to mitigate the physical effects of its athletes, and one of them was the use of the Coach ID application, in addition to the issuance of a booklet of activities. The software assists the work of technical commissions, such as that of Rubro-Negro, in tasks such as activity planning, tactical training, construction of exercises and game analysis, for example. Find out more on here.

In fact, a controversy on this topic arose, about two weeks ago: Roberto Oliveira, Fla’s physical trainer, publicly complained that Rafael Winicki, personal trainer of several players of the red-black squad and that he is not an employee of the club, would not be keeping contact and feedback on performance.

EQUIPMENT FOR PLAYERS

In mid-March, Flamengo took an action that facilitated the daily training of its athletes, who started to receive some direct equipment from Ninho do Urubu, in their homes. The deliveries were made by the aforementioned physical trainer Roberto Oliveira.

However, it should be noted that the products were recently collected, since new strategies were adhered to (see below). So much so that Pedro Rocha, jokingly, shared his training with picture frames and armchair, last week. The equipment will be sanitized and will be in the fields of the Nest, for outdoor use.

STRATEGIES TO GO BACK

Other points regarding the changes that will be adopted begin with the reduction of 80% of the team in the workplace of Jorge Jesus, Gabigol, Arrascaeta & Cia. Meals, for example, will no longer be held at Ninho do Urubu. In addition, the environments and equipment will undergo constant cleaning – all in order to avoid contagion between employees, technical staff and athletes.

The cast will be instructed to report, through an application, any symptoms of COVID-19, such as cough, body pain, fever, before presenting to the CT, which will have the group divided into training, in a first moment.

What’s more, athletes will be subjected to temperature measurement before entering the training center module. The orientation is that they start to go alone for training and, when parking, wash their hands with the alcohol gel that will be available in the place. From there, entry into the CT will be through a security corridor, without contact with other people.

DEMISSIONS AND AGREEMENT WITH THE TRADE UNION

After information about the strategies, an unease appeared on the news: the dismissal of 62 club employees, who, without the relevant box office revenue, with the delay in sponsoring Adidas and the unilateral disruption of Royal Olive Oil, chose to reduce the payroll.

Still without manifesting itself since the event (end of April), Flamengo went against what was exposed in the balance of 2019, when it had said that, after a “stress test”, it had projected a scenario of three months without games, concluding that the “financial impacts” would be “absorbable”.

Shortly thereafter, more precisely in the first week of May, Fla entered into an agreement with Sindeclubes (Union of Employees in Clubs, Sports Federations and Confederations and Professional Athletes of the State of Rio de Janeiro) and pledged not to make new layoffs. For that, based on MP 936, it will suspend contracts and cut 25% players’ salaries for two months – whose initiative came from the cast itself.

CONFIRMED TRAGEDY AND COVID-19 CASES

Exactly a week ago, a tragedy struck the club. That’s because, the masseuse Jorge Luiz Domingos, better known as Jorginho, died a victim of COVID-19. He was 68 years old, was admitted to the ICU of a hospital on Ilha do Governador and was the longest-serving employee of Fla’s football department since 1980.

Hours after the fatality, Flamengo released the results of the 293 tests carried out, from April 30 to May 3. In all, 38 tested positive for COVID-19, including three athletes from the professional cast, whose names were not revealed (understand the reason on here).

WAITING FOR THE GOVERNMENT

With the strategies already woven, all the players in Rio de Janeiro and the endorsement of Jorge Jesus regarding the route to return to training, Flamengo, now, is just waiting for the “ok” of the state government of Rio to return to Nest.

Governor Wilson Witzel, however, has not shown flexibility regarding the release of sports practices. On the contrary. The politician recently extended social isolation measures until May 31. What’s more, Witzel sent an official letter to the Public Prosecutor’s Office to decree a “lockdown”, which provides for people to leave the house only for shopping.

Awaiting the new decision by the authorities.

FOR THE SUPPORTERS, ENTERTAINMENT

Flamengo has lost supporters and, at the moment, awaits the definitions regarding the competitions to define how to deal with the taxpayers. Since the first quarantine days, entertainment has been the club’s main outlet for getting closer to the crowd and exposing the sponsors.

The contents have been: “lives” with players and managers; video game challenge between FLA TV members, athletes and members; musical broadcasts; solidarity connections, from players to fans, and health and hygiene recommendations. In time: check out this week’s attractions:

