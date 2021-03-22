SEE El Salvador vs Honduras LIVE Pre-Olympic Concacaf in USA: predictions, at what time, on which channel to watch Tokyo 2020 in the United States on TUDN LIVE ONLINE | watch soccer in USA TODAY FREE LIVE | US | EU | Mexico | MX

The Savior vs. Honduras LIVE ONLINE will face tomorrow for Concacaf pre-Olympic Heading to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at 8:30 p.m. (ET) in the United States and 7:30 p.m. in Mexico. The game will be broadcast via TUDN and FOX Sports in the United States and Mexico. In addition, Bolavip will provide you with all the information to see LIVE of this event.

The U23 team of El Salvador will seek to obtain their first points in the contest after their defeat against Canada (2-0) to be able to continue in the game. Meanwhile, the Hondurans want to secure their place in the semifinals after beating Haiti 3-0 in their first group B match. If they beat the Salvadorans, they can go ahead to the next round.

What time does El Salvador play vs. Honduras LIVE in USA

El Salvador vs. Honduras LIVE will play this March 22 at 5:30 p.m. (PT) / 8:30 p.m. (ET) in the United States and will take place at the Akron Stadium.

Venue: Akron Stadium.

Day: March 22

Time in the United States: 5:30 p.m. (PT) / 8:30 p.m. (ET)

Time in Mexico: 7:30 p.m.









On which channel to watch El Salvador vs. Honduras ONLINE and FREE in the United States

The game will be broadcast LIVE for the United States and Mexico via FS1 and TUDN. All the incidents of the match you can follow all the incidents from the FOX Sports website, TUDN and by Bolavip.

United States: Fox Sports 1, TUDN App, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Foxsports.com, TUDN Radio

Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, TUDN

Costa Rica: Repretel En Vivo, Repretel Canal 6, Teletica Canal 7, Teletica En Vivo

International: Bet365, Concacaf Official App

How to watch El Salvador vs. Honduras of the pre-Olympic free by app in the USA

Only the TUDN channel, Fox Sports, Flow Sports and Concacaf Official have their own app where they will show all the details of the match for the Concacaf Tokyo 2020 Pre-Olympic.

El Salvador vs. Honduras possible alignments:

Selection of El Salvador:

Mario González, Tomás Romero, Édgar Alguera, Alexis Renderos, Rómulo Villalobos, Lisandro Claros, Ronald Rodríguez, Kevin Menjivar, Siliazar Henríquez, Ezequiel Rivas, Fernando Castillo, Melvin Cartagena, Marcelo Díaz, Elvin Alvarado, Isaac Portillo and Eric Calvillo.

Honduras national team: