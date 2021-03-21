SEE Dominican Republic vs USA LIVE Pre-Olympic Concacaf in USA: predictions, at what time, on which channel to watch Tokyo 2020 in Dominican Republic vs USA by TUDN ESPN LIVE ESPN ONLINE | watch Dominican Republic vs USA LIVE soccer TODAY FOR FREE | US | EU | Mexico | MX

Dominican Republic vs. USES LIVE ONLINE will face tomorrow for Concacaf pre-Olympic Tokyo 2020 at 7:00 p.m. (ET) in the United States and 6:00 p.m. in Mexico. The game will be broadcast via TUDN and FOX Sports in the United States and Mexico. In addition, Bolavip will provide you with all the information to see LIVE of this event.

Venue: Akron Stadium.

Day: March 21

Time in the United States: 4:00 p.m. (PT) / 7:00 p.m. (ET)

Time in Mexico: 6:00 p.m.









On which channel to watch Dominican Republic vs. USA ONLINE and FREE in USA

The game will be broadcast LIVE for the United States and Mexico via FS1 and TUDN. All the incidents of the match you can follow all the incidents from the FOX Sports website, TUDN and by Bolavip.

United States: Foxsports.com, TUDN USA, TUDN App, Fox Sports 1, TUDN.com, TUDN Radio

Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, TUDN

Costa Rica: Repretel Channel 6, Repretel Live

Dominica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

International: Concacaf Official App

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Panama: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

How to watch Dominican Republic vs. USA pre-Olympic free by app in USA

Only the TUDN channel, Flow Sports and Concacaf Official have their own app where they will show all the details of the match for the Concacaf Tokyo 2020 Pre-Olympic.

Dominican Republic vs. USA possible lineups:

USA selection:

Matt Freese (Philadelphia Union), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake), Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake), Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake), Henry Kessler (New England Revolution), Mauricio Pineda (Chicago Fire), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids), Johnny Cardoso (International), Hassani Dotson (Minnesota United), Ulysses Llanez (Heerenveen), Djordje Mihailovic (CF Montreal), Andrés Perea (Orlando City) , Sebastian Saucedo (UNAM Pumas), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Benji Michel (Orlando City) and Sebastian Soto (Norwich City)

Selection of Dominican Republic:

Johan Guzmán (Real Ávila), Danilo Campana (Atlántico FC), Alessandro Baroni (O&M FC), Brian López (Atlético Porcuna), Alejandro Jiménez (UE Cornellà), Edarlyn Reyes (Real Santa Cruz), José Luis de la Cruz (RCD Carabanchel), Sebastián Mañón (Black Rock FC), Lean Torres (Atlético Pantoja), Joao Urbáez (Alcorcón), Juan Carlos Pineda (CD Mirandés), Gerard Lavergne (Tucson FC), José Omar de la Cruz (CD Calahorra), Kelvin Martínez (Jarabacoa FC), Edison Azcona (Inter Miami FC), Fabián Messina (FSG Hoffenheim FC), Nowend Lorenzo (CA Osasuna), Erick Panigua Japa (Atletico Pantoja), Rafael Núñez Mata (Atlético de Madrid) and Dorny Romero (Venados FC).