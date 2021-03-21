SEE Costa Rica vs Mexico LIVE Pre-Olympic of Concacaf Tokyo 2020 in USA: predictions, at what time, on which channel to watch in the United States on TUDN FOX Sports LIVE ONLINE | watch football LIVE TODAY FOR FREE | US | EU | Mexico | MX

Costa Rica vs. Mexico LIVE ONLINE He will go head-to-head today for the Concacaf Tokyo 2020 Pre-Olympic at 8:30 p.m. (ET) in the United States and 7:30 p.m. in Mexico. The game will be broadcast via TUDN and FOX Sports in the United States and Mexico. In addition, Bolavip will provide you with all the information to see LIVE of this event.

What time does Costa Rica play vs. Mexico LIVE in USA

Costa Rica vs. Mexico LIVE will play this March 21 at 5:30 p.m. (PT) / 8:30 p.m. (ET) in the United States and will take place at the Akron Stadium.

Venue: Akron Stadium.

Day: March 21

Time in the United States: 5:30 p.m. (PT) / 8:30 p.m. (ET)

Time in Mexico: 7:30 p.m.

On which channel to watch Costa Rica vs. Mexico ONLINE and FREE in the United States

The game will be broadcast LIVE for the United States and Mexico via FS1 and TUDN. All the incidents of the match you can follow all the incidents from the FOX Sports website, TUDN and by Bolavip.

United States: Fox Sports 1, TUDN App, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Foxsports.com, TUDN Radio

Mexico: TUDN Live, The Stars, TUDN

Argentina: The Stars

Costa Rica: Repretel En Vivo, Repretel Canal 6, Teletica Canal 7, Teletica En Vivo

Dominica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

International: Concacaf Official App

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Panama: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

How to watch Costa Rica vs. Mexico of the pre-Olympic free by app in the USA

Only the TUDN channel, Fox Sports, Flow Sports and Concacaf Official have their own app where they will show all the details of the match for the Concacaf Tokyo 2020 Pre-Olympic.









Costa Rica vs. Mexico possible alignments:

Selection of Costa Rica:

Kevin Chamorro (San Carlos); Adonis Pineda (Sporting FC); Patrick Sequeira (Celta de Vigo); Ian Smith (Alajuelense); Alexis Gamboa (Alajuelense); Aarón Salazar (Alajuelense); Fernán Faerrón (Alajuelense); Kevin Espinoza (Guadalupe); Yurguin Román (Alajuelense), Luis José Hernández (Saprissa), Bernald Alfaro (Alajuelense); Jefferson Brenes (Herediano); Marvin Loria (Portland Timbers); Gerson Torres (Herediano); Randall Leal (Nashville Soccer); Alonso Martínez (Alajuelense); Luis Díaz (Columbus); Jimmy Marín (Saprissa); Manfred Ugalde (Lommel Sportkring) and Jurguens Montenegro (Alajuelense).

Selection of Mexico:

Sebastián Jurado (Cruz Azul), Luis Malagón (Necaxa), Carlos Moreno (Pumas), Vladimir Loroña (Tijuana), Alejandro Mayorga (Chivas), Gilberto Sepúlveda (Chivas), Johan Vásquez (Chivas), Alan Mozo (Pumas), Jesús Alberto Angulo (Santos), Érick Aguirre (Pachuca), Roberto Alvarado (Cruz Azul), Jesús Ricardo Angulo (Chivas), Uriel Antuna (Chivas), Alan Cervantes (Santos), Sebastián Córdova (America), Joaquín Esquivel (Juárez, Carlos Rodríguez (Rayados), José Juan Macías (Chivas), Santiago Muñoz (Santos) and Alexis Vega (Chivas).