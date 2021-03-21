SEE Boca Juniors vs Talleres LIVE in the USA: forecasts, at what time, on which channel to watch the Professional League Cup in the United States via ESPN Fanatiz HD ONLINE | LIVE Xeneize vs Club Atlético Talleres de Córdoba Professional League LIVE in the US | US | EU | Mexico | MX

Boca Juniors vs. LIVE ONLINE workshops | This March 21, another passionate Argentine soccer match will take place at 5:00 pm (ET) for the United States on date 6 of the Professional League Cup by Fanatiz. In addition, Bolavip will provide you with all the information to see LIVE of this event.

Boca Juniors receives Talleres with the aim of adding three points that will bring it closer to the top positions in Zone B of the Professional League Cup, despite the probability of having a significant loss: its captain Carlos Tevez for a left ankle injury. The visitors, meanwhile, have failed to get more than just one win in their last four games, counting just two points under their belt.









What time do Boca Juniors vs. Workshops in USA

Boca Juniors vs. LIVE workshops will be seen face to face this March 21 at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) in the United States and will take place at La Bombonera Stadium

Day: March 21

Time: 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET)

Place: Monumental Stadium

When to see Boca Juniors vs. LIVE workshops in the US

United States: 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET)

Mexico: 3:00 p.m.

Peru: 4:00 p.m.

Argentina: 6:00 p.m.

Chile: 6:00 p.m.

Spain: 10:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 6:00 p.m.

Brazil: 6:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 5:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: 3:00 p.m.

Colombia: 4:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 4:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 5:00 p.m.

Where to watch Boca Juniors vs. Workshops in USA

If you are in the United States, you can enjoy Argentine soccer: Boca Juniors vs. Workshops live through the Fanatiz signal. If, on the other hand, it is outside the US, you can follow the transmission on AFA TV and on Bolavip, where you will find the minute by minute and all the details of the match from anywhere in the world.

Where to see Boca Juniors vs. ONLINE and FREE workshops in the US

United States: Fanatiz

Argentina: Fox Sports Premium Argentina

Brazil: FOX Sports 1 Brasil, NOW NET e Claro, Fox Sports Web, Fox Sports App

Colombia: ESPN2 Colombia

Cuba: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Dominica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Dominican Republic: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Haiti: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Honduras: ESPNPlay Caribbean

International: AFA Play

Boca Juniors vs. Probable lineups workshops

Boca Juniors: Esteban Andrada; Carlos Izquierdoz, Lisandro López and Marcos Rojo; Nicolás Capaldo, Jorman Campuzano, Cristian Medina, Gonzalo Maroni and Frank Fabra; Sebastián Villa and Carlos Tévez or Franco Soldano. DT: Miguel Angel Russo.

Workshops: Marcos Díaz or Guido Herrera; Augusto Schott, Nahuel Tenaglia, Piero Hincapié and Enzo Díaz; Juan Ignacio Méndez, Federico Navarro, Franco Fragapane and Carlos Auzqui; Diego Valoyes and Mateo Retegui. DT: Alexander Medina.









Boca Juniors vs. Forecast workshops in the United States:

For bookmakers, Boca Juniors is the favorite to win this match thanks to their great performance in the league, adding five wins in their first five games. On the other hand, they calculate that there is less probability that Talleres will take the three points since it does not represent a danger for the premises.

Results DraftKings Boca Juniors -129 Tie +250 Workshops +320

* Fees courtesy of DraftKings.