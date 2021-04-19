See Bindi Irwin’s Baby Girl Meet Animals for the First Time

Who needs stuffed animals when you can actually meet them?

Bindi irwin’s daughter, Grace warrior—Whose name is a tribute to her late grandfather Steve Irwin—Spent this past weekend getting her first introduction to animal life at the Australian Zoo. Bindi Irwin’s mom, Terri irwin, took to Twitter to share the adorable moment of the newborn meeting some of her feathered friends.

In the photo, Terri cradles her granddaughter as she makes the still-distanced introduction to two awaiting companions. She captioned the sweet snap, “Introducing Grace to some of the animals living in her backyard, @AustralianZoo.”

Bindi also tweeted out her mom’s photo, in which two chickens are seen on standby for the cutest first-time meeting ever, writing, “The most wonderful moment.”

The touching photo comes three weeks after baby Grace’s arrival on March 25. Coincidentally, her birthday is also the wedding anniversary of her parents Bindi and Chandler powell. The two tied the knot in 2020 at the Australian Zoo, which is not only where they got engaged, but it’s also where the couple first met.

Now, in addition, it’s also become the place of sweet memories for baby Grace as well.