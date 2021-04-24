See all the premieres that Disney + has for May

Know all the premieres that Disney + has for May | Instagram

This time we will show you all the premieres of Disney + for the next month of May 2021, which highlights ‘Cruella’, ‘Star Wars: La Remesa Mala’, a complete series of ‘Criminal minds’ and many more titles.

As you can see, there is practically nothing left for the month of April to come to an end and on the Disney + platform they have not wanted to wait any longer to announce which will be the premieres that will reach their catalog in May of 2021.

In fact, Disney was the first platform that has published the new releases that will arrive during the next month of May 2021, with news in original films, series and documentaries.

As you can see, the platform Disney wants its subscribers to feel more than comfortable with the service that is already a success, which is why they are conscious of luxury projects that people love so much.

On the other hand, let us remember that Star Plus will be a complementary service to Disney Plus and it will be necessary to subscribe to be able to access, although it is presumed that Disney can make a package for those who contract both services.

All the news coming to Disney +:

1

All the films and short films coming to Disney +

Cruella

This film is focused on the mythical villain of ‘101 Dalmatians’, played this time by the Oscar-winning Emma Stone.

Her story takes us to London during the 70s to follow a young con artist who one day meets a legend from the world of fashion played by Emma Thompson.

May 28 with additional cost

‘Launchpad’: May 28 ‘Logan’: May 28 2

All series coming to Disney +

Star Wars: The Bad Remittance

The animated series that continues the story of ‘The Clone Wars’, focusing on a unit of clones that has not turned out as its creators expected.

Without a doubt, this is Disney’s star premiere for the next Star Wars Day celebration and promises to kick off in style with a special episode lasting more than an hour.

May 4

Marvel: MODOK

This animated series is centered on a powerful Marvel villain – beware, the series does not belong to the MCU – who suffers a midlife crisis.

Created by Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, it is an adult comedy that uses stop motion to achieve a distinctive visual identity.

May 21 ‘Father Made In USA’: May 7 ‘Station 19’, S 1-3: May 7 ‘The Simpsons’ S14 S32: May 14′ Genius: Picasso ‘: May 14′ Scrubs’, complete series: May 14 ‘ The War of the Worlds ‘S1: May 14’ High School Musical: The Musical: The Series ‘S2: May 14’ Criminal Minds ‘, Complete Series: May 21’ Big Sky ‘: New Episodes Starting May 21’ Rebel ‘: May 28’ New Girl ‘, full series: May 28