See All the Fast & Furious Stars Through the Years

It’s all about family.

The Fast & Furious franchise has spanned 20 years, nine films and multiple spin-offs, but it’s the immeasurable bond between the co-stars that has propelled the action-packed films to top grossing hits. Through thick and thin, the ensemble cast has stuck together both onscreen and off.

Who knew back in 2001 that Vin Diesel, Paul walker, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster would kick off one of the most iconic car-centric movie franchises ever? The core cast expanded to include Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Gal gadot and Sung kang, plus Dwayne johnson and Jason statham who later landed their own buddy film together, Hobbs & Shaw. Even Oscar winners Helen mirren and Charlize Theron became part of the Fast & Furious crew.

From feuds to babies, to later honoring the late Walker in Fast & Furious 8 after his tragic 2013 death, the Fast family sticks together.