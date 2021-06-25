See all the Disney + premieres for July 2021 | Instagram

On this occasion we will let you know the premieres that platform Disney + brings to its subscribers for this coming July, so if you still don’t know the data, keep reading to find out all the details.

Today we share with you the new series, films and documentaries that come to the streaming platform of the famous mouse.

We have finally started the second half of 2021 and in a great way, this thanks to Disney +, since like every month it has great premieres of series, movies, documentaries and more content through its platform.

It should be noted that the platform continues to increase its catalog as it does every month, both of original Disney content and of Star.

The highlight of this month is undoubtedly the Marvel Studios film Black Widow, which after many delays will finally make its simultaneous premiere both in theaters and on the platform through Premium access.

Disney + will premiere several animated series, and the one that stands out the most is the Monsters at work series, so don’t forget to sign up for Disney + so you don’t miss out on anything.

Films

Black Widow – July 9

Jungle Cruise – July 30

Partners and Hounds – July 21

Glass – July 2

Absolutely fabulous – July 9

Planet of the Apes – July 9

Rise of the Planet of the Apes – July 16

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes – July 23

War for the Planet of the Apes – July 30

Series

Monsters at Work – July 7

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts – July 28

Chip and Chop. Life in the Park – July 28

How to Create an Attraction – July 21

The Race to the End of the World – July 14

The Valley of Success – July 21

My Father the Zodiac Killer – July 14

Father made in USA – July 14

Body of Crime – July 14

Empire – July 7

With love, Victor (S2) – a new episode premieres every Friday

Last Notice – July 28

Life in pieces – July 28

Documentaries

Playing with sharks – July 23

Legends – July 7

Marvel meets Spidey and his super team – July 21

The Secrets of the Bull Shark – July 23

Shark vs. Surfer – July 23

Shark vs. Tuna – July 23

Shark vs. Whale – July 23

Sharks and Volcanoes – July 23

Summer of soul – July 30

Hip hop uncovered – July 7