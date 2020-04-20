Mixing colors makes our look more cheerful and creative. For that you don’t have to be a fashion person. You can dare to measure and especially feel safe from your mixes.

Tip 1

To start touring this universe, the first tip is: choose colors that you like, place them next to each other and see if they have the same temperature. Are they citrus? Sober? Earthy? From there start your game. Even easier when you add color to the pieces you already like.

Tip 2

Mixing calm colors or pastel colors can bring delicacy to your look. In our inspiration woman, in addition to the colors, she also brought different textures between the pieces. The effect is three-dimensional, it seems that one of the pieces is floating on the body. Attuned style and personality result in a safe image.

Tip 3

If you are one of those who seems to be discreet, but in fact is not, this look portrays that mood well. The most classic shirt remains white. The straight skirt with a discreet slit gains a striking color. Just like the yellow boot, it brings another point of color. Note that they are classic items, which with current colors and a good composition make your look more contemporary.

Tip 4

And the pink, which so many people say is a childish color ?! But used in the wrong modeling can, yes, look like a doll’s clothes in an adult. My suggestion is that you choose more classic pieces or with fine fabrics, like silk. In that case, the jacket fell really well. Came from sports and in the street looks received a bath of rose. Used with jeans and a T-shirt, they are a very cool production.

Tip 5

If you have a color combination that still has a lot of people who don’t like it, it’s green with yellow. Here come the jokes … are you wearing the flag of Brazil? Because with those few words I show that this is only a cultural issue and that these two colors combine – and a lot – with each other.

The proposal here is very sophisticated, because of the thicker fabric of the coat and bag. The golden detail of the sandal adds another tone to this beautiful mixture. Don’t be afraid to use and dare with these colors. If you are still afraid about the colors of our flag, you can choose other shades of green and yellow to match. The tip is that they always have the same temperature.

Tip 6

A colorful look does not mean you should use an explosion of colors. Note that in this case here the tones are calmer and a great way for you not to make your production boring, monotonous, is to play with textures. The heavier knitting with the pleated silk skirt make a great pair. Investing in differentiated models is also an alternative for your colorful composition to be more current.

Tip 7

Here are two examples of looks printed with colors. The animal print, classic in black and matte gold, is an old acquaintance of ours. The highlight is the color combination of the printed dress of Anna Dello Russo, including your hair there. In addition to modeling – added value of the brand -, it is necessary that you have a lot of personality and style to dare in a model like this. For our life, the inspiring thing is the combination of green, yellow, pink and lilac. Sophisticated and contemporary.

Tip 8

Monochrome looks are with everything. They came straight from the 90s, only this time with more current colors. Here, a pink and adult production. What draws the most attention is the proportion of the coat with the skirt. Also note that the shirt matches the boots, that is, calmer colors, but with personality, and an easy combination to be inspired.

