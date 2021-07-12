Sedena secures a shipment of methamphetamine valued at 141 million pesos

MEXICO CITY

A shipment of more than 487 kilos of methamphetamine, valued at more than 141 million pesos, was secured during an operation carried out by Mexican Army personnel in the municipality of Bacum, Sonora.

The Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) reported that the seizure was carried out on July 9, as part of intelligence work and ground reconnaissance, within the framework of the National Plan for Peace and Security 2018-2024 and to contribute to the Strategy National Prevention of Addictions “Together for Peace”.

The military personnel were making tours of the roads of the town of El Papalote de Abajo, in Bacum, when they found sacks hidden in the undergrowth.

During an inspection, inside the bags, containers with a substance with the characteristics of methamphetamine were found, so they were seized.

The substance was made available to the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), where an initial weighing was carried out that yielded the amount of 487.2 kilograms of methamphetamine, valued at an estimated price of 141 million 424 thousand 416 pesos, in the illegal market.

The Sedena indicated that the sacks were at the disposal of the ministerial authority, pending the chemical opinion and official weight of the substance.

jcs