“We need 3 thousand 694 more people, health specialists, to be able to attend to everything that we are going to climb in our facilities,” said General Luis Crescencio last Tuesday.

The Secretary of National Defense began to hire personnel from health professionals and “qualified labor” (civilians and military in retirement situation) to support the care of what he considered a “Covid-19 health emergency”In Mexico, where more than 500 confirmed cases were confirmed on Thursday.

This is how he launched the call:

#Release. MEXICO NEEDS YOU! Recruitment of health professionals and skilled labor personnel to support the health emergency caused by COVID-19. https://t.co/9YhynZTOUq pic.twitter.com/F4BB6Vd87Y

– SEDENA México (@SEDENAmx) March 27, 2020

This week, the head of the agency, General Luis Crescencio Sandoval, reported that there is 16 thousand 750 elements of the Health Service in different disciplines, such as doctors, nurses, Health officers and troops, dentists and operational support personnel.

“Despite the fact that we have a significant amount of resources, I have already quoted them to you: 16,750 men; We need these 3 thousand 694 more people, health specialists, to be able to attend to everything that we are going to scale in our facilities.

“There we have surgeons, nurses and staff who are dedicated to cleaning these facilities; is a lot that we have already started to disseminate for your recruitment, of all these personnel, who will support us in the application of Plan DN-III-E, ”said the military command during the morning conference at the National Palace on March 24.

What Sedena is looking for in general are:

• Specialist Doctors (Critical, Internal Medicine, Pneumology, Cardiology and Emergencies).

• General practitioner.

• Specialist Nurses (Critical Medicine in adults, pediatrics and neonates).

• General Nurse.

• Administrative (Capturers and Secretary [a]).

• General services (Quartermaster staff).

Those who wish to be hired must meet the following requirements:

1. Specialist Doctors, General Practitioners, Specialist Nurses and General Nurses:

• Professional title (original and two copies).

• Professional ID (original and two copies) or, if applicable, intern letter and / or certificate of studies (original and two copies).

• INE credential (original and two copies).

• Tax Identification Card (original and two copies).

• CURP. (two copies).

• Proof of address (original and two copies).

Note: in case you have a specialty, you must submit a degree and a professional license for the degree and the specialty.

2. Administrative (Capturers and Secretaries [as]):

• Baccalaureate Certificate (original and two copies).

• INE credential (original and two copies).

• Tax Identification Card (original and two copies).

• CURP. (two copies).

• Proof of address (original and two copies).

3. General Services (Administration staff):

• High school certificate (original and two copies).

• INE credential (original and two copies).

• Tax Identification Card (original and two copies).

• CURP. (two copies).

• Proof of address (original and two copies).

In this first stage those interested may go to the following hospital facilities:

• Zona Militar Hospital (Mexicali, B.C.) Av. Heroico Colegio Militar, S / N., Col. Orizaba, Mexicali, B.C., C.P. 21170, Tel. 6865552605.

• Zone Military Hospital (Cinco de Mayo, Dgo.) Campo Militar No. 10-A, Col. 5 de Mayo, Durango, Dgo., C.P. 34304, Tel. 6188109236.

• Zone Military Hospital (Santa María Rayón, Edo. Mex.) Campo Militar No. 22-A, Toluca Tenango Highway Km. 19.5, Col. Ex Rancho Sanabria, Santa María Rayón, Edo. Mex., C.P. 52360, Tel. 7171326007.

• Zone Military Hospital (Temamatla, Edo. Mex.) Military Field 37-B, Temamatla-Tenango del Aire Highway Km 6.5, Temamatla, Edo. Mex., C.P. 56650, Tel. 5525929005.

• Zona Militar Hospital (Zapopan, Jal.) Av. Aviación 5851, Interior of Military Air Base No. 5, Col. Jardines de Nuevo México, Zapopan, Jal., C.P. 45200, Tel. 3336241399.

• Military Zone Hospital (Apatzingán, Mich.) Av. Tepalcatepec S / N., Col. Buenos Aires, C.P. 60610, Apatzingán, Mich., Tel. 4535342975.

• Military Zone Hospital (Cuernavaca, Mor.) Av. Domingo Diez, Col. El Empleado, Cuernavaca, Mor., C.P. 62250. Tel. 7773722532.

• Zona Militar Hospital (Ixcotel, Oax.) Cristóbal Colón International Highway No. 2341, Santa Lucía del Camino, Oaxaca de Juárez, Tel. 9515134413.

• Zona Militar Hospital (Ixtepec, Oax.) Asunción lxtaltepec-Base Aérea Militar No. 2, Ciudad lxtepec, Oax., C.P. 70110, Tel. 9712818007.

• Zone Military Hospital (Chetumal, Q. Roo.) Av. Boulevard Bahía No. 418, Col. Zona de Granjas, C.P. 77079, Othon P. Blanco Municipality, Chetumal Q. Roo., Tel. 9838330427.

• Zone Military Hospital (Villahermosa, Tab.) Av. Paseo Usumacinta, Col. Atasta de Serra, C.P. 86100, Tel. 9933153532.

• Zona Militar Hospital (La Boticaria, Ver.) Calle José González Herrera S / N., Col. Ejido Primero de Mayo Sur, Boca del Río, Ver., C.P. 94297, Switch 2299270268, Ext. 52.

• Zone Military Hospital (Guadalupe, Zac.) Av. Secretariat of National Defense S / N., Col. Ejidal, Guadalupe, Zac., C.P. 98600, Tel. 4928990637.

For more information, those interested may go to the Military Zone closest to their home, said the agency.

“The foregoing in order to reinforce the continuous work carried out by this Federal Executive Branch to complement the capacities of the National Health System, within the framework of the implementation of Plan DN-III-E in attention to the health emergency caused by COVID-19, ″ he noted.

“The Ministry of National Defense reaffirms its commitment to safeguard and safeguard citizens, working with determination to contribute to the well-being and health of the people of Mexico. Mexico needs you !, Because, United We Are, The Great Force of Mexico! ”, He concluded.