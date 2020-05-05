The Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) has distributed more than 517 thousand pantries in nine states that have been affected by the health emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The agency noted that as part of Plan DN-III-E, the 517,508 pantries have been distributed in Baja California Sur, Campeche, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Guanajuato, Nayarit, Quintana Roo, Sonora and Yucatán.

He argued that the distribution of pantries is to benefit the population that has been affected by the health emergency.

Sedena indicated that it will continue to carry out these activities uninterruptedly in order to continue safeguarding the population during this eventuality.

It should be noted that several criminal organizations, including the Gulf Cartel, the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, the Sinaloa Cartel and Los Viagras, have taken advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic to dispute territories with the delivery of pantries to vulnerable populations.

In recent days, videos of armed men circulated through social networks distributing help with the logos of their cartels printed on bags or boxes with food.

It was identified that the Gulf Cartel delivered groceries with basic products to the population of Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas.

While the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel distributed pantries in San Luis Potosí, the support was distributed in the areas of Salinas de Hidalgo, Villa de Arriaga, Villa de Reyes, Santa María del Río, Tierra Nueva, Rioverde, Villa de Zaragoza and Soledad de Graciano Sánchez.

Meanwhile, in the Acahuato community, Apatzingán municipality, Michoacán, Los Viagras delivered hundreds of food to the residents.

This is not the first time that the drug cartels have distributed pantries, since on dates such as Children’s Day, Three Kings Day and in catastrophes such as floods and earthquakes, criminals present themselves to the population as “benefactors” and agents of power. local.

