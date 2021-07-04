Sedena elements kill five criminals in Tamaulipas

VICTORIA CITY.

Elements of the Secretariat of National Defense killed in a confrontation five alleged criminals who were caught in a drug camp located in a rural area far southeast of Miguel Aleman, Tamaulipas.

Although the state authorities reserved the information, federal sources revealed that the confrontation occurred at 09:00 hours this Friday at the “El Pedregal” ranch and whose property is located several kilometers from the highway that connects the town of Los Guerra to Los Herrera, in the state of Nuevo León.

Officers stationed in the municipality of Ciudad Mier, Tamaulipas, were on a ground reconnaissance operation in the brush area.

In the gaps they detected tire tracks and when they followed them they went to a derelict house that was used by members of the Cartel Del Noreste criminal group.

The alleged gunmen attacked the officers, for which they repelled and ended up annulling five.

For its part, the Attorney General’s Office was requested to take cognizance of the seizure of 5 long weapons and tactical equipment.

Miguel Aleman recently experienced crude violence after criminal groups abandoned a total of nine corpses on a bridge that connects the town of Los Guerra with the municipality, which also showed gunshot wounds and some were stabbed.

The bodies also had black combat clothing.