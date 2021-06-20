Sedena displays more than 2,000 items for ‘Dolores’

MEXICO CITY

A force of 2 thousand 32 elements of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) have been sent to the states of Colima, Guerrero and Michoacán, to support the communities affected by the passage of the tropical storm “Dolores”.

The agency reported that in these entities the DN-III-E Plan began to be applied in the Relief phase, due to the effects of landslides, floods and falling trees caused by the passage of the meteorological phenomenon.

The 2 thousand 32 members of the Mexican Army and Air Force work with the support of 215 vehicles, in actions such as the installation of eight community kitchens, 190 shelters and ten storage centers.

Work has also been carried out to clear communication routes, by removing fallen trees and debris, as well as clearing drains obstructed by heavy rains.

Sedena indicated that, as part of the Aid Phase of Plan D-III-E in the three entities, the military authorities participate in work meetings with the state and municipal Civil Protection Councils.

The Army troop personnel, it was indicated, permanently carry out security tours in the affected areas, review and monitor the causes of water courses and evacuation of the population at risk, it was detailed.

