Sedena and Marina have 124 hospitals and 20,000 health elements ready to face the critical phase of the COVID-19 epidemic

The Secretaries of National Defense (SEDENA) and Marina (SEMAR) have ready 124 hospitals and 20 thousand health elements to deal with the critical phase of the epidemic of COVID-19 in Mexico.

The SEDENA reported that he had 93 operating units hospitalization and is awaiting other 13 to be enabled soon.

The total capacity is 2,500 beds spread over 106 hospitals which will be attended by 16 thousand 750 military elements fully trained to care for patients with COVID-19.

Also, they plan to hire others 4 thousand 72 civilians for care in these hospitals.

The Marine has eight hospitals enabled for care in naval areas of the Gulf and Caribbean Sea, downtown area and peaceful, in addition to 10 voluntary isolation centers that can serve 5,222 patients and with the care of 700 doctors.

The authorities determined that these facilities be used at the time that the sanitary infrastructure is insufficient to serve patients.

As announced since the beginning of the health emergency in the country, the Marine Operations and the DN-III Plan, which began operations from the first moment of the epidemic despite the fact that it was planned to activate until a later phase.

Some hospitals even operated by Sedena that correspond to the Institute of Health for Well-being (Insabi), have already started receiving patients for a few days.

Meanwhile, through social networks, the army launched a campaign calling for the recruitment of health personnel at each of its facilities.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital and Milenio