The hospital capacity of the country’s capital is at 70 percent of its capacity, so Sedena will have 500 beds to attend to those more infected with Covid-19.

MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, 14MARCH2020.- Yucatan installs health surveillance filters to strengthen the detection of suspected cases of Covid-19 coronavirus at airports and truck terminals. Checkpoints of the State Health Secretariat (SSY) are also placed in the collection booths of the Mérida-Cancún, Mérida-Campeche and Mérida-Chetumal highways in order to keep the entrance to the state territory guarded.

PHOTO: FRANCISCO BALDERAS / CUARTOSCURO.COM

Regeneration, May 14, 2020. The head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, reported that the hospital infrastructure is being expanded to serve patients with Covid-19.

Sheinbaum reported that the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) will add half a thousand beds.

Through a videoconference, the president of the capital pointed out that: “Sedena is expanding its hospital capacity, there are, in total, around, at least 500 more beds with a significant percentage of intensive care, with ventilators being incorporated.”

It should be added that 155 fans from China arrived yesterday and will be distributed in different hospitals.

In the country’s capital there are 987 people intubated and 2,977 people hospitalized. Mexico City has 70 percent of its hospital capacity.

“That is, we currently have almost 4,000 people hospitalized in Mexico City, in the different public and also private health institutions, who are seriously ill with covid or with suspected covid who have all the symptoms,” said Sheinbaum. .