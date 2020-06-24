Army activated Plan DN III E after the declaration of emergency in Oaxaca (Photo: Twitter @sedenamx)

The Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) reported that due to the 7.5 magnitude earthquake registered this morning 23 kilometers south of Crucecita, on the coasts of Huatulco, in the state of Oaxaca, Mexico, PLAN DN-III-E was activated in its relief phase.

Through a press release on its official page, the secretary led by the General Luis Cresencio Sandoval reported that to address said situation, the agency in charge of the federal executive, together with the Mexican Air Force, carried out the following actions:

The operation started Coordinating Center of Plan DN-III-E of the Secretariat of National Defense, in which Military personnel stationed in the state of Oaxaca carried out patrolling, damage assessment, debris removal and accompaniment of authorities, 2,356 elements being deployed and on alert.

For the time being, the Disaster Support Force, made up of 330 elements, 14 vehicles, seven planes and two helicopters. In addition, a total of eight battalions of Combat Engineers were alerted with a total of 3,203 elements.

Military personnel in the state of Oaxaca carried out patrolling activities, damage assessment, debris removal and accompaniment of authorities (Photo: . / Jorge Luis Plata)

Staff of the Team of Immediate Response to Emergencies or Disasters he cordoned off a building in Colonia Roma Sur, Cuauhtémoc Mayor’s Office in the capital’s territory.

In the rest of the country, the Military personnel remain on alert to apply Plan DN-III-E, for possible affectations of the aftershocks that arise.

With these actions, the Ministry of National Defense reaffirmed its commitment and responsibility to the people of Mexico to serve uninterruptedly, in all conditions and places, to reduce the damage caused by these eventualities, providing assistance for the maintenance of order, assistance to people and its heritage.

The Secretary of the Navy (Semar), in charge of Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Durán, reported from around 5:00 in the afternoon that The Marine Plan was activated in its relief phase in the port of Salina Cruz, Oaxaca; carrying out tours in the docks and the center, in conjunction with the state Coordination of Civil Protection of the state

In the state ruled by Alejandro Murat, six people died (Photo: Óscar Méndez / .)

The main damages were registered in Oaxaca. In the state ruled by Alexander Murat As of Tuesday evening, June 23, six people died: one woman and five men, one of them a worker at Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), as well as four wounded.

Therefore, Alejandro Murat formally requested the federal government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador to declare the State of Emergency in 50 of the 570 municipalities of the entity.

At least 30 Oaxacan municipalities reported significant damages from damage to infrastructure, as well as in its churches, falls of fences, collapse of hills, fall of trees, poles, gas leaks and even small fires.

The telluric movement also suffered strongly in Mexico City and in states such as Chiapas, Guerrero, Morelos, Tabasco, Veracruz, Puebla, Michoacán, Tlaxcala and Hidalgo where up to now no major damage or deaths have been reported.

According to reports from the National Seismological Service, until 14:30 (central Mexico time) 447 aftershocks were reported. The replica with the most intense magnitude was 4.7 in Crucecita, same place of the epicenter.

